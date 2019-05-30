ALTON - From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, the inaugural Alton Police Department Road to Work event will be held at Alton Police Headquarters, 1700 East Broadway in Alton.

"The purpose of this event is to help individuals with a suspended Illinois driver’s license navigate our sometimes tricky system and connect them with the proper services to get back on the road with a valid driver’s license to avoid further fines and buildup of court costs," Emily Hejna, Public Information Officer/SOR Coordinator Alton Police Department said.

"On-site at the event we will have the following:

Illinois Secretary of State DL Hearings Officers

Illinois Secretary of State Mobile Unit to print DL/IDs

Madison County State’s Attorneys and Judges

Illinois Treasurer representatives

Child Support help

Insurance providers

Counseling services

Veterans’ Assistance

Volunteer private attorneys for consultations

Social service providers

And multiple employers looking for workers."

Hejna continued and said: "This is the first event of its kind in our area that we know of, (especially organized by a police department). The event would not be possible without the cooperation of the city with local law firms as well as concerned citizens and social groups within Alton."

