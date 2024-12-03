ALTON — Major John Franke is set to retire from the Alton Police Department after more than 29 years of service, marking the end of a distinguished career that has seen him hold numerous roles within the department.

Franke, who has served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Special Response Team member, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Captain, and most recently as Deputy Chief of Police, has been a pivotal figure in the department since joining. His retirement will be recognized by colleagues and community members alike, who acknowledge his contributions to law enforcement and the local community.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford praised Franke's leadership and mentorship qualities, stating, "John Franke has been a mentor, a guide, and a leader to countless supervisors and officers under his command. His loyalty to his team and unwavering support for those he leads is unmatched."

Ford highlighted Franke's extensive knowledge of police work and his commitment to instilling strong values in his family.

Ford expressed a personal sentiment regarding Franke's departure, saying, "Personally, I will deeply miss his presence around the office, as I have often leaned on him for advice. Major Franke, you’ve left an incredible legacy, and we are all better for having served alongside you."

As Franke transitions into retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service that has significantly impacted the Alton Police Department and the community it serves.

