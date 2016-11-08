ALTON - The Alton Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that occurred near Sixth and Ridge streets in Alton on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The gunshots were heard and police immediately responded to investigate. Alton Police discovered a handgun in a trash can behind a building in the 500 block of Ridge Street.

No one was reported as injured after the shots were fired.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said a suspect is not yet in custody as of late Tuesday morning.

"We are still following leads as to the identity of the shooter," he said.

Police searched the area at Ridge and also investigated along Fountain and Spring streets on Monday. A dog was also used in the search.

