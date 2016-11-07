ALTON - Alton Police immediately began a search for a suspect in the Sixth, Ridge and Spring Street areas of Alton after shots may have been fired at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers initially suspected a police car may have been shot at, but that now appears was not the case.

An Alton Police officer was traveling northbound in an unmarked car on Ridge when he heard gunshots fired. The officer said he does not think he was the intended target, he felt he was in the wrong place at the right time. He said he believes he was in between the target and the shooter when the shots were fired.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers found the gun apparently fired in a dumpster in the area. Shell casings were found in the 500 block of Ridge.

The police were using a dog to track the suspect in that area. The suspect police were looking for appears to have dreadlocks and is wearing a green coat.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Alton Police Department immediately at (618) 463-3505 or call 9-1-1.

DEVELOPING...Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: