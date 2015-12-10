ALTON - Alton residents aren’t used to being stopped for traffic equipment violations and given a warning with a Christmas gift card, but a few recently had that experience. See video below.

Roughly 35 Alton Police Department employees participated in the Christmas Cheer Project, including officers, dispatchers and records staff. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the program has been very heartwarming and helped build bridges with the department.

In addition to the donation being presented to the youth program of the Salvation Army, a total of $860.00 was raised this past November and has been converted into $50 gift cards that the Police Department has been presenting during routine traffic stops along with warnings rather than traffic tickets.

“Police officers nationwide have had some negative press as of late and this is a way for us to show the public we are human, too,” Simmons said. “We want to share the holiday with people and want Alton to be a better place.”

In support of the project, male Alton Police officers took advantage of “No Shave November” and were authorized to grow beards in conjunction with their monetary donations, while the women are able to dress down on Fridays during the program period.

“It is nice to have a positive interaction with the public and give something that can help them out, especially this time of year,” Alton Police Lt. Seth Stinnett said.

Stinnett is a lifelong Alton resident, spending 16 years with the Alton Police force. He said he beams with pride at this program, which gives back to both Alton citizens, including the children participating in the Salvation Army program, “Character Building.”

“A lot of the reason policemen go into this profession is because they want to help people and give back to their community,” he said. “We want to build positive relationships with the community, we can’t do our jobs without open communication. This is their police department, we are here to assist them.”

The officers enjoyed the change of pace during the program.

“We typically interact with people on their worst days,” said Stinnett. “It is refreshing to have positive interactions with the community like this.”

The Salvation Army was ecstatic to be a recipient of a donation from the Alton Police Department’s “No Shave November” program for 2015.

“I was pleasantly surprised to get the call from Lieutenant Stinnett of the Alton Police Department that our Character Building Program was to be one of this year’s recipients of ‘No Shave November,” Alton Corps Youth Director, Stacy Boyer said. “Representatives from the Alton Police Department came to our Character Building Program this Wednesday and presented us with a check.”

“It was important to our participating officers that this money stay in the community and The Salvation Army was a logical choice for us,” Lieutenant Stinnett said. “We plan to continue our relationship with the Salvation Army year round. Both of our organizations have a general concern for the citizens of Alton and moving our community forward.”

Stinnett said Alton has a rich pride in its past and much promise for the future.

Not only has this improved the relationship between the police department and the citizens, but also increased the bond with our local charities and businesses.

This program started about two years ago and this year the local Target, Shop ‘n Save and Save-A-Lot stores matched the department’s donations with $50 gift cards each.

When asked about how the money might be used, Mrs. Boyer shared,

“There is a strong possibility that this money could be used all or in part to provide scholarships for our students to attend the National Jamboree at the Huzzah Valley Resort in Steelville, MO., July 11-15, 2016.”

The Jamboree event only happens once every four years and brings young people together from all over the country.

“Having this scholarship makes the opportunity to attend this Jamboree a possibility,” said Boyer.

Chief Simmons brought the idea to the Alton Police.

The chief said, “While we certainly have a job to do to protect the safety of our residents, it is nice to be associated with “cheer” this time of year and not “fear.” “Many members of the department look forward to “not having to shave” in November, but are just as excited about bringing the “cheer” to fine organizations like the Salvation Army and to the residents that we serve and protect.”

