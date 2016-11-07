ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the murder investigation of Mark Anthony Gordon, 59.

Gordon was found deceased in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2016, at his residence at 2445 Mills Ave in Alton. An investigation into his death was started at that time. Alton Police said information gathered at the scene led investigators to believe Gordon died of homicidal means.

The investigation is being handled by members of the investigations division of the Alton Police Department, with assistance from the Madison County Coroner's Office. Investigators are actively pursuing leads on the case.

The Alton Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the subject(s) responsible for Mark Gordon's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, extension 634 or by dialing 9-1-1.

