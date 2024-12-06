ALTON — The Alton Police Department announced charges on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, against three individuals in connection with a triple shooting that took place at 11:42 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2024, in the 1000 block of Tremont Street, across from Lovejoy Elementary School.

The suspects, identified as William E. Brown, 42, of Alton, Chris O. Bock, 26, and Diondray T. Carpenter, 26, both of Peoria, face multiple charges, including home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm (three counts), and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Following an extensive investigation led by the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, arrest warrants for all three suspects were signed by the Honorable Judge Jumper on Nov. 21, 2024. All suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation utilized various surveillance systems throughout the Alton area and received critical support from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the United States Marshals Service. The Alton Police Department also acknowledged the assistance provided during the initial response by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and several local police departments.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford addressed the community regarding the incident, stating, "The thorough investigation conducted by the Alton Police Department revealed that this was not a random act of violence, as the residence was specifically targeted by these individuals. Our detectives worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victims and to ensure the safety of our community is a priority."

The Alton Police Department emphasized its commitment to protecting residents and holding accountable those who commit violent acts.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

