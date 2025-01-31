ALTON – Charges have been formally filed against an 18-year-old male in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Jan. 28, 2025, in the 2100 block of State Street in Alton. The Alton Police Department announced today that Brandon A. Gray, a resident of Alton, has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, classified as a Class X felony.

An arrest warrant for Gray was signed by the Honorable Judge Jumper, who has ordered him to remain in custody pending a detention hearing. Gray was apprehended by law enforcement officers on the afternoon of Jan. 29, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Jarrett Ford praised the collaborative efforts of the police department in resolving the case swiftly. He highlighted the contributions of the initial patrol officers, the Street Crimes Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Division.

“The exceptional teamwork displayed by our officers, from the first response to the follow-up investigation, ensured that this case was quickly brought to a resolution,” Chief Ford said. “This is a testament to the dedication of our officers and their commitment to keeping Alton safe.”

The Street Crimes Unit, which focuses on monitoring high-crime areas throughout Alton, had two additional officers on duty during the time of the incident, aiding in the investigation.

It is important to note that all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: