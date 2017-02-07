Alton Police continue drug arrests,arresting one Tuesday outside Cowboy Quik Stop
ALTON – Alton Police Department detectives arrested a suspect outside Cowboy Quik Stop on Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a continued round of drug sweep arrests.
The Alton Police carried out drug search warrants for drug arrests on Feb. 3, Jan. 20 and Jan. 19. Three are facing felony drug charges in Madison County Court from those arrests.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton Police made it clear that the suspect apprehended outside Cowboy Market were not associated with the business. Alton Police said formal charges on today’s case are expected sometime on Wednesday.
Police scanner traffic revealed detectives called for backup when the arrest process began.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
More like this: