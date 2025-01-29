ALTON — Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot in Alton on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement and emergency services.

At approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, the Alton Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of State Street. Chief Ford said officers arrived on the scene and found the teenager suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He received initial treatment from the Alton Fire Department before being transported to an area hospital.

Ford added that subsequently, the injured teen was transferred to a hospital in St. Louis for further care.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the individuals involved in the incident are known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence," Ford said.

Authorities have identified the suspect but have not yet located him. Ford also stated there was no ongoing threat to the public because of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Alton Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact them at 618-463-3505 extension 634.

