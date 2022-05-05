ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting incident, which occurred in the 2000 block of Salu Street, at approximately 4:17 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett M. Ford said the investigation revealed that a suspect discharged a firearm from a vehicle while yelling at patrons on the golf course. He also said no one was injured during this incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect vehicle is described as a brown in color “cube” style vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505 Ext 634.