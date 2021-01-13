ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido is joining the Madison County, Illinois, State's Attorney's Office, the Madison County Sheriff, and every other area Police Chief in condemning House Bill 3653 that passed this morning in the Illinois Senate.

"Please do anything you can to help pause this bill in the House to be reconsidered next session - it is not what is best for any of our communities!," Chief Pulido said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This condemnation is supported by the following:

Madison County State's Attorney, Tom Haine

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Bethalto Police Department

Collinsville Illinois Police Department

East Alton Police Department

Edwardsville Police Department

Glen Carbon Police Department

Granite City Police Department

Grantfork Police Department

Hamel Police Department

Article continues after sponsor message

Hartford Police Department

Madison Police Department

Marine Police Department

Maryville Police Department - Illinois

Village of Pontoon Beach

Roxana Police Department

SIUE Police Department

Village of South Roxana Police Dept

St. Jacob Police Department

Troy Police Department

Venice Police Department

Williamson Police Department

Wood River Police Department

Worden Police Department

More like this:

Alton Police Take Male Suspect Into Custody After Disturbance
Oct 20, 2025
Man Arrested After Alton Home Invasion Incident
Oct 21, 2025
Teen Driver Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Alton
Oct 4, 2025
Suspect Assaults Two and Fires Shots in Alton Neighborhood
Sep 30, 2025
East Alton and Alton Police Arrest Four For Trespassing
Oct 21, 2025

 