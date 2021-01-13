ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido is joining the Madison County, Illinois, State's Attorney's Office, the Madison County Sheriff, and every other area Police Chief in condemning House Bill 3653 that passed this morning in the Illinois Senate.

"Please do anything you can to help pause this bill in the House to be reconsidered next session - it is not what is best for any of our communities!," Chief Pulido said.

This condemnation is supported by the following:

Madison County State's Attorney, Tom Haine

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Bethalto Police Department

Collinsville Illinois Police Department

East Alton Police Department

Edwardsville Police Department

Glen Carbon Police Department

Granite City Police Department

Grantfork Police Department

Hamel Police Department

Article continues after sponsor message

Hartford Police Department

Madison Police Department

Marine Police Department

Maryville Police Department - Illinois

Village of Pontoon Beach

Roxana Police Department

SIUE Police Department

Village of South Roxana Police Dept

St. Jacob Police Department

Troy Police Department

Venice Police Department

Williamson Police Department

Wood River Police Department

Worden Police Department

More like this: