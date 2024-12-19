ALTON — Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided more details about a serious traffic crash on Homer Adams Parkway that left one 18-year-old female driver with significant injuries on Thursday morning, December 19, 2024.

Alton Police Department officers and the fire department team responded to the incident at approximately 10:48 a.m., following reports of a crash with possible entrapment.

Ford said upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had exited the roadway, traveling along a grassy area situated between Wood River Creek and the extension of Homer Adams Parkway. The chief said the vehicle struck a guy wire connected to an electrical pole before rolling down a steep incline and becoming lodged in a dirt embankment adjacent to Wood River Creek.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was located and subsequently extricated with the assistance of the Alton Fire Department.

The chief said after being freed from the wreckage, the driver was transferred to an awaiting ambulance from the Alton Fire Department and later transported to an ARCH helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for further medical treatment. Authorities have classified the driver’s injuries as serious.

Following the incident, the vehicle was removed from the scene, and the roadway was cleared of emergency vehicles, allowing for normal traffic flow to resume.

The Alton Police Department's Traffic Division is conducting an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

