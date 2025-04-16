ALTON - The Alton Police Department has named Captain Kurtis McCray its Officer of the Month for February 2025 in recognition of his efforts to reduce gun violence in two troubled neighborhoods.

Capt. McCray's efforts have made a huge difference in Alton.

For more than a year, the 800 block of Pearl Street and the 1200 block of Central Avenue in Alton experienced persistent gun violence that disrupted the lives of residents. Despite numerous arrests and firearm recoveries by police, the violence continued.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Captain McCray responded by going beyond traditional enforcement methods. He worked closely with the property owner in the 800 block of Pearl Street to facilitate an eviction order and the sale of the property, a process that involved complex negotiations and cooperation among multiple parties.

In addition, he collaborated with the Madison County Housing Authority to assist in relocating a family residing on the 1200 block of Central Avenue, aiming to break the cycle of violence in the area.

"Although the Officer of the Month award is typically given to officers of lower rank, the department highlighted Captain McCray’s leadership and dedication as reasons for his selection," Chief Ford said. "Captain McCray's approach has directly contributed to improving safety and well-being in the community."

The Alton Police Department expressed its appreciation for Captain McCray’s commitment, noting that both the department and the city have benefited from his efforts.

