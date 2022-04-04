ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido on Monday afternoon provided more information about the fatal traffic crash at the intersection of East Broadway and Main Street in Alton on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The motorcyclist was identified as Nicholas O. West, 32, of Wood River, Chief Pulido said.

The chief explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the occupant of a motorcycle was traveling westbound on East Broadway and collided with a flatbed style truck that was turning left (eastbound) onto East Broadway, after traveling southbound on Main Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department arrived on scene and life-saving measures were attempted, but unfortunately, the occupant of the motorcycle died," the chief said. "The Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this incident."

More like this: