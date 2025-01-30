ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford has announced that a suspect is in custody after the shooting in the 2100 block of State Street in Alton on Tuesday night, Jan. 28, 2025.

The Alton Police were notified that a person had been shot at 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Chief Ford said physical evidence was also recovered.

"Charges are pending review by the State's Attorney's Office at some point this week," Ford said.

Officers immediately responded to the 911 call and located a 16-year-old male who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The male was treated on scene by members of the Alton Fire Department and transported to an area hospital where he was later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.

Ford said preliminary investigation revealed the two involved individuals, both known to law enforcement, are familiar with each other and this was not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 extension 634.

