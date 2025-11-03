ALTON –After multiple undercover drug buys by Alton Police, a Godfrey man has been charged along with his sister and girlfriend with possession of a stolen firearm and over 300 grams of cocaine among other charges.

Mintai A. Bedford, 39, of Godfrey, was charged on Oct. 31, 2025 with one count each of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, (each Class X felonies), and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony).

Christina J. Seward, 37, of Alton, was charged in a related case filed on Oct. 31, 2025 with a Class X felony count of possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and a Class 4 felony count of obstructing justice.

30-year-old Creeuna N. Munson of East St. Louis was charged in another related case on Oct. 31, 2025 with one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (a Class X felony), obstructing justice (a Class 4 felony), and aggravated assault of a peace officer (a Class 4 felony).

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to deny Bedford, Seward, and Munson’s pretrial release from custody. Seward was identified as Bedford’s girlfriend, while Munson was identified as Bedford’s sister.

The petitions state Alton Police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3200 block of Oakwood Avenue after conducting three controlled drug buys from Bedford. On Oct. 29, 2025, Bedford was allegedly found in possession of over “300 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a stolen Glock 19 firearm, and a large amount of U.S. Currency.”

Seward and Munson allegedly removed the stolen firearm, drugs, and currency from the residence before fleeing in an attempt to help Bedford evade prosecution. During their attempted flight from police, Munson reportedly drove her vehicle towards a police officer, “putting him in reasonable apprehension of being struck by her vehicle.”

Charging documents note Bedford had previously been convicted of aggravated battery of a peace officer in a prior Madison County case from 2006, as well as making a terrorist threat in another Madison County case from 2018.

The Alton Police Department presented each of the cases against Bedford, Seward, and Munson, each of whom currently remain in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

