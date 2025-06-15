ALTON – Two local sex offenders have been charged by Alton police with failing to register after multiple prior convictions for the same offense.

Andrew E. Phillips, 42, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged on June 9, 2025 with two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, his second or subsequent such offenses and both Class 2 felonies.

From Aug. 27, 2024 to June 4, 2025 Phillips allegedly failed to register on a weekly basis with the Alton Chief of Police as legally required under the Sex Offender Registration Act. Phillips was also charged for failing to register on a quarterly basis on Nov. 27, 2024.

Charging documents state Phillips has previously been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in five prior Madison County cases from 2025, 2023, 2018, 2017, and 2013. The latest case against him was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was ordered released from custody.

In a separate but similar case, Catherine L. Wisniewski, 51, listed as homeless out of East Alton, was charged on June 9, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of her second or subsequent offense of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

On May 1, 2025, Wisniewski also failed to register as a homeless sex offender on a weekly basis as legally required. She had previously been convicted of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender in five prior cases, including one each from 2024, 2017, and 2013, as well as two cases from 2012, all filed in Madison County.

The Alton Police Department also presented the case against Wisniewski, who was also ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

