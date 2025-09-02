ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – A man from Edwardsville faces felony charges after agreeing to perform repairs on an Alton home, then stealing nearly $1,500 from an elderly victim.

Andrew C. Miller, 42, of Edwardsville, was charged on Aug. 27, 2025 with aggravated home repair fraud/deception in an amount over $500 involving a victim 60 years of age or older. He was also charged with one count of theft, with both offenses classified as Class 2 felonies.

Miller allegedly entered into a $2,820 agreement with an elderly individual on Feb. 24, 2024 to perform repair work on an Alton residence, which Miller reportedly had no intention of performing.

He also allegedly stole $1,450 from the same elderly victim, just over half of the agreed amount.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Miller, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

