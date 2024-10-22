ALTON - Two individuals from Alton face the same felony charges as the only adults among a six-person group accused of robbing two teenagers.

Savion S. Holloway and Sincere T. Holloway, both 19, of Alton, were charged on Oct. 15, 2024 with two counts each of aggravated robbery, all Class 1 felonies.

On Sept. 26, 2024, both Savion and Sincere allegedly stole U.S. currency from a 14-year-old victim and Nike Air Force One sneakers from a different 14-year-old victim. Descriptions of the charges against both state they indicated they were armed with a firearm during the incident.

Two petitions were filed to deny Savion and Sincere’s release, which state they were the two adults among six total people involved in the robbery.

“Two 14-year-old victims reported that they were approached by a group of six young men, who demanded that they empty their pockets and take off their shoes,” the petition states. “One of the six in the group indicated that he was armed and the boys complied, and all six members of the aggressor group rummaged through their pockets, taking their shoes and U.S. currency.

“Two adults, Savion Holloway and Sincere Holloway, were identified in the aggressor group from nearby video surveillance. The other four in the aggressor group were found to be juveniles.”

The Alton Police Department presented both cases against Savion and Sincere. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate they both currently remain in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

