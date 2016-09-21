GODFREY - Alton Police Department Chaplain Jason Harrison was one of nine residences burglarized in a string of such crimes in Godfrey.

The burglaries were allegedly perpetrated by David "Jordan" Panzier, 18, of the 300 block of E. Main Street in Bethalto, John J. Sanders II, 20, of the 1400 block of 1st Street in Cottage Hills and Kaitlyn R. Rexford, 19, of the 400 block of Texas Street in Bethalto. Lt. Chris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said all three suspects are in custody thanks to the help of investigators from the sheriff's office as well as the Bethalto Police Department. Harrison said he is happy his family can now rest a little easier.

"I'm glad they were arrested," he said. "My children were disturbed from it. I had to go out of town the very next day, and my wife was concerned about me leaving."

Harrison lives on St. Paul Street in the Villa Marie Subdivision in Godfrey. He said the Madison County Sheriff lives across the street from him.

"The crazy thing is: the Madison County Sheriff lives right across the street from me," he said. "That's his work van right outside the house. They were pretty bold to do that."

The trio are charged with eight separate counts of felony burglary. They are being held at the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

Harrison said he was not aware if the sheriff's house or vehicle was burglarized, but said his vehicle and his neighbor's work area were both targeted.

Article continues after sponsor message

"They hit us and the guy's house right next door to the sheriff," he said. "He has an air conditioning business, and they took some of his refrigerant and tools."

The burglaries occurred sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10, Harrison said. On Sept. 14, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff's Office took a number of vehicle reports from the subdivision, according to a release.

Tharp said he was "proud" of the investigators in the sheriff's office, and added the investigators of the Bethalto Police Department should also be commended for their work on the case.

"Upon the sheriff's office being made aware Bethalto had similar crimes, we started working with them," he said. "What connected the dots for us was the cooperative investigation. I'm really proud of our investigators, and the investigators in Bethalto deserved to be commended for their work as well."

More like this: