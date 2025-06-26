Alton Search Warrant / Standoff

ALTON — Early Thursday morning, June 26, 2025, Alton police apprehended a suspect following a vehicle burglary and subsequent standoff at a local residence.

At approximately 2:44 a.m. June 26, officers from the Alton Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at the Hampton Inn, 1904 Homer Adams Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers saw a male matching the suspect’s description fleeing on foot toward the Kohl’s parking lot. The suspect entered a white Toyota Camry and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield and evaded police. The car was later found abandoned and empty in the driveway of a residence at 2707 Judson Avenue. Police secured the home and obtained a search warrant.

Because of the suspect’s known criminal history and propensity for violence, the Metro East SWAT team was called in to assist. After several hours, SWAT officers located the suspect hiding in an attic space on the second floor and took him into custody without further incident.

A search of the residence uncovered evidence that supported concerns about a potential threat of violence.

The investigation remains active, and the suspect is being held at the Alton Police Department pending formal charges.

