ALTON - Alton Police Department was called to an accident at 1:31 p.m. on Monday, June 26, involving two vehicles on Piasa Street at the intersection of W 3rd Street.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said a preliminary investigation revealed that one of the involved vehicles was traveling southbound on Piasa Street and made an attempt to turn left onto West Third Street. In doing so, Chief Ford said it failed to yield to the other involved vehicle which was traveling northbound on Piasa Street. The vehicle traveling north subsequently struck the vehicle that turned in its path. "

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No involved parties immediately sought medical attention.

