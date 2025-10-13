ALTON - The Alton Police Department has named Detective Jacob Stewart as its Officer of the Month for June 2025 in recognition of his role in a complex armed robbery and assault investigation.

On June 8, 2025, at the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex, Detective Stewart demonstrated leadership and investigative skill by quickly identifying multiple suspects involved in the incident. His efforts included conducting critical interviews in Springfield and collaborating with fellow detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service. This teamwork led to felony charges against four individuals.

Additionally, Detective Stewart helped coordinate tactical warrant operations that resulted in the arrest of the four offenders and the recovery of six firearms. The department highlighted his professionalism, initiative, and commitment to public safety as qualities that exemplify the best of the Alton Police Department.

Detective Stewart’s work has been formally recognized as a significant contribution to the safety of the community.

