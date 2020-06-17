Alton Police Assist U.S. Marshals In Taking Person In Custody Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Police on Wednesday morning assisted U.S. Marshals to locate a person with a parole violation, Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. Article continues after sponsor message "After going to several addresses, they arrested the person on Gerson Avenue in Alton," Pulido said. "U.S. Marshals took the person into custody and we just provided brief assistance." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending