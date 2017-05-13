ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the shooting of a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning.

The Alton Police Department was called to the Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois, today (05/13/17) at approximately 2:01 a.m. for a shooting that occurred inside the establishment. Officers discovered the 24-year-old male victim on the floor of the establishment with obvious gunshot wound injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he remains at this time.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate surveillance camera images of the suspect. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at (618) 463-3505 Option 8 or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948. You may remain anonymous.

Alton Police are asking that you not confront the suspect if located as he is considered armed and dangerous.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

