ALTON – Two men were arrested on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, following a disturbance involving a large crowd and the open consumption of alcohol in Oakwood Estates, prompting a significant police response.

At approximately 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Alton Police Department arrived at the 700 block of Oakwood Estates after receiving reports of the disturbance. Upon their arrival, they observed multiple individuals consuming alcohol in public. Among those present was Justin Glen-Colley, 25, who was known to have an active warrant for domestic battery.

As officers attempted to take Glen-Colley into custody, he resisted arrest and attempted to flee in a vehicle. During the struggle, one officer entered the vehicle to restrain him. Glen-Colley then started the vehicle and drove recklessly, endangering the officer. The vehicle struck an Alton Police squad car, a parked vehicle, and a telephone pole before coming to a stop.

The situation escalated as several individuals attempted to interfere with the officers. In response, additional officers and neighboring law enforcement agencies arrived to assist with crowd control. Despite the interference, officers successfully arrested both Glen-Colley and Jermaine L. Glen, 52, who also faced charges related to the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two officers sustained injuries during the encounter, with one requiring treatment at a local hospital. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has since charged Glen-Colley with multiple offenses, including aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer. Jermaine Glen has also been charged with aggravated battery.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford commented on the incident, and said, “This type of reckless and dangerous behavior has no place in our community. Officers are doing their job by arresting those with active warrants. The community expects us to do so and would be upset with us if we weren’t doing that.”

The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the actions of other individuals who interfered with law enforcement during the incident. The department has expressed gratitude to several agencies, including the Illinois State Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: