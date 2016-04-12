ALTON - The Alton Police Department has arrested a subject reference an ongoing drug investigation.

The Alton Police Department received information that a subject was selling illegal drugs within the City of Alton and initiated an investigation. The subject was identified and several purchases of illegal drugs were made from the subject by the Alton Police Department Drug Unit.

As a result of that investigation, Michael F. Williams-Bey, 20 of Alton, was charged today by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, one count of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and one count of Resisting a Peace Officer.

Williams-Bey was apprehended and is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department. At the time of his arrest, Williams-Bey fled from officers on foot, leading them on a short pursuit. During the pursuit and subsequent arrest, one of the officers received injuries to his arm. The injured officer remains on active duty at this time.

Williams-Bey’s bail was set at $200,000 by the honorable Judge Tognarelli.

Also filed today was a Verified Application for a Revocation of Bail against Williams-Bey for a previous Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance charge on which Williams-Bey posted bond on 03/14/2016. The bail for the past charge was modified to NO BAIL, also by the honorable Judge Tognarelli.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

