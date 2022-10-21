ALTON - Alton Police received an LPR hit at about 10:46 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, indicating a stolen vehicle had just traveled southbound on U.S. 67, from Godfrey Road, towards the city limits of Alton.

The vehicle was described as a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle and was reported stolen from St. Louis, Missouri. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said several Alton Police Officers began responding to the general area.

"A short time later, an Alton Police Department Detective observed the stolen vehicle on East 20th St., near Alby Street," Chief Pulido said. "This vehicle was driven by a subject who was wearing a ski mask. This vehicle accelerated at a higher rate of speed, at which time the detective briefly lost sight of the vehicle.

"Moments later, the detective located the stolen vehicle again, but it was now being followed by a black Hyundai passenger vehicle. Upon observing the Alton Police Department Detective, both vehicles began fleeing southbound on Alby Street.

"While both vehicles were fleeing, assisting officers were able to successfully deploy spike strips on the black Hyundai passenger vehicle. The black Hyundai passenger vehicle then fled westbound on East 6th Street and stopped at Alton Street. Three occupants fled on foot from that vehicle. Officers chased those suspects on foot. Two of the three suspects were apprehended after the foot pursuit."

Pulido continued and said the initial stolen blue Hyundai passenger vehicle continued fleeing from officers and was involved in a minor traffic crash on Alby Street, near East Broadway. The driver of that vehicle, who was armed with a firearm, attempted to flee on foot but was also apprehended."

As the officers began chasing the suspects on foot, out of an abundance of caution, the Alton Police Department contacted schools that were in the immediate area to place them on lockdown.

"As this incident was occurring, it was revealed that the black Hyundai passenger vehicle had just been stolen from Godfrey, and is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office," Pulido said. "It was later revealed that these suspects were involved in attempting to steal another vehicle on North Henry Street, moments before the Alton Police Department Detective initially observed the stolen vehicle."

This investigation is still ongoing.

"For now, based on the totality of circumstances and information received, the lockdowns have been lifted," Pulido said.

