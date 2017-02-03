ALTON - A suspect in the Papa John’s pizza delivery robbery was apprehended Friday evening by the Alton Police Department.

A delivery driver from Papa John’s was robbed at gunpoint at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

A search warrant was executed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in Alton and a suspect in the robbery is now in custody, Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said.

A driver from Papa John's was dispatched to an address on Maxey Street in Alton on Jan. 30 and upon arriving at the address, Chief Simmons said the delivery driver saw a male in a dark hoodie sitting on a porch. The shadowy figure then allegedly brandished a handgun to the driver and robbed the driver of a small amount of cash and pizzas before escaping on foot.

Simmons said the driver immediately called 911 and police responded to the scene, eventually finding the discarded pizza boxes - but not the pizzas - in the vicinity of the address.

"Apparently, he took the pizzas out and ditched the boxes," Simmons said previously.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

