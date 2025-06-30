ALTON — On Monday, June 30, 2025, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office filed the following charges against Shaquille R. Kirkendoll relating to this investigation.

• Count I: Possession of Firearm by a Repeat Offender (Class X)

• Count II: Felon in Possession of a Weapon (Class 2)

• Count III: Felon in Possession of a Weapon (Class 2)

An arrest warrant was issued and Kirkendoll was ordered to be held at the Madison County Jail.

Kirkendoll was charged Monday with multiple weapons offenses following his arrest in connection with a vehicle burglary and subsequent police pursuit in Alton last week, Madison County State’s Attorney Haine announced.

The investigation began in the early hours of Thursday, June 26, when Alton Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at the Hampton Inn, 1904 Homer Adams Parkway. Officers observed a male matching the suspect’s description fleeing on foot toward the Kohl’s parking lot. The suspect then entered a white Toyota Camry and fled at a high rate of speed.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not yield and evaded officers. The vehicle was later found abandoned at a residence on 2707 Judson Avenue. After securing the home, police obtained a search warrant and requested assistance from the Metro East SWAT team due to the suspect’s known criminal history and potential for violence.

Alton Search Warrant / Standoff

Following several hours of careful efforts, SWAT operators found Kirkendoll concealed in a second-floor attic and took him into custody without incident.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

