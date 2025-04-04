ALTON - The Alton Police Department is proud to support the upcoming Luehrs' Ideal Rides Alton First Responders Springfest, taking place April 11 through April 19, 2025, at the Alton Amphitheater.

The Alton Police said this exciting spring carnival is a celebration of community, family, and the dedicated service of our first responders.

Uniformed officers from the Alton Police Department will be present during all event hours to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all who attend.

"Our mission is to maintain a safe, welcoming environment so families and guests of all ages can relax and enjoy the festivities," the Alton Police said.

To promote a safe and family-friendly atmosphere, the Luehrs’ Ideal Rides’ Parental Escort Policy will be in effect:

• All youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays during operating hours.

• One adult may supervise up to eight minors.

• Adults may be asked to show valid government-issued ID to confirm age.

• Neck gaiters/warmers and balaclavas are not permitted within the festival grounds.

• Running is also prohibited to reduce the risk of injury and maintain a comfortable environment for all.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford commented on the festival: "We look forward to welcoming families and visitors to the Alton First Responders Springfest. The safety of our community is always our top priority, and our officers will be on-site throughout the event to ensure a fun and secure experience for everyone. By working together and following the established guidelines, we can make this year’s carnival one to remember."

Festival Hours:

• April 11: 5:00 PM

• April 12-13: 1:00 PM

• April 14-18: 5:00 PM

• April 19: 1:00 PM

For more information on the event, visit https://luehrs.com/events/24.

