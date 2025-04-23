ALTON - As a result of last week’s Alton First Responders Springfest, the Alton Fire Department and Police Department both received approximately $7,500.

On April 23, 2025, Mayor David Goins presented Fire Chief Jesse Jemison and Police Chief Jarrett Ford with checks for $7,487.92 each. This money was donated by Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, who held the Springfest at the Alton Riverfront from April 11–19, 2025.

“It was for a good cause, a good, clean, family-fun event, that was also giving back to our community. I thought that was very special,” Goins said. “It’s an honor to be here today to present these checks on behalf of Luehrs’ Ideal Rides. This donation reflects our community’s appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our first responders.”

The Springfest was conceptualized by Andy Schoendienst, who owns Luehrs’ Ideal Rides. Through Luehrs’, Schoendienst wanted to offer an event to support local first responders. Fifteen percent of the carnival’s profits — $14,975.92 in total — was donated to Alton first responders.

Jemison noted that the money will play a big role in the Fire Department. He said they always budget well, but unexpected expenses are unavoidable.

“There’s things that this can go toward,” he said. “We always need money for stuff. No matter how much we try to come up with rock solid budgets, one accident, one blown pump, one squad car gets crashed, and then you’re robbing Peter in one line to pay Paul in another.”

Ford echoed Jemison, adding that the Police Department will benefit greatly from the donation.

“There’s a lot that could be done with this,” Ford said. “Just grateful, really, more than anything. I’m glad that the carnival was a success for them and obviously for us as well. Everybody had a good time. Just thankful for them and the generosity that they’re displaying.”

Luehrs’ Ideal Rides will also provide the carnival for the Alton Expo later in the year.

