ALTON – A two-vehicle collision on Homer Adams Parkway and Alby in Alton left one injured in the mid-afternoon on Thursday.

The initial scanner came out that it was an apparent hit-and-run incident, but in actuality, the Alton Police said the person simply drove down the road before exiting off at a busy Homer Adams intersection.

Alton Police and the Alton Fire Department quickly were on the scene directing traffic and one person was witnessed being taken to a local hospital and removed from one of the vehicles on a stretcher.

 