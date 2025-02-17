ALTON — The Alton Police Department responded to a report of a dog fight involving stray dogs at a residence on Liberty Street on Feb. 17, 2025. Officers also were called to the scene after a resident was bitten by one of the stray dogs.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an active altercation between two dogs. In an effort to stop the aggression and prevent further injuries, one officer discharged his firearm, resulting in the death of one of the dogs.

Animal Control Officers later arrived and attempted to restrain the remaining stray dog. However, the dog displayed aggressive behavior towards the officers, leading to it being shot as well, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

The investigation revealed that the resident sustained a minor injury from the dog bite but declined any further medical treatment.

Alton Police Chief Jason Ford addressed the incident and said: “No officer goes to work wanting to use their firearm, regardless of whether it’s against a human or animal. In this particular instance, it was against an animal but it’s still a traumatic experience for everyone involved. Losing a dog is saddening, but I’m thankful no human suffered serious injury.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

