ALTON – For 35 years, Alton Physical Therapy’s (APT) caring and supportive staff members have been providing members of the Riverbend community and beyond with high-quality patient care.

Founded in 1982 by former owner and physical therapist Bill Nash, the business has evolved along with the rapidly-changing physical therapy profession, as well as with the fluctuating health care requirements.

APT has changed since its purchase by Physical Therapist Steve Schwegel in 2010 with the addition of three locations, but the fundamentals of care have remained the same as the day it opened its doors. For 35 years APT’s therapists, assistants, technicians, office managers and patient service representatives have made it their goal to provide the most friendly and individualized care to each and every patient that walks through its doors.

Three employees, Janet Timmermeier, Susan Goodman and LeAnn Johns, have been along for the ride since the business’s inception in 1982.

“We opened January 4, 1982, and I was approached by Bill Nash to come and be his administrator,” Timmermeier said.

Timmermeier oversees all aspects of customer service, accounts receivable and payable, corporate compliance, Medicare and human resource guidelines. She holds an Administrator’s Certificate from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) and is an active member of the Administrator’s Council with the Private Practice section of the APTA.

“It started with Janet, Bill and myself from day one,” Johns said. “I was at St. Joe’s with Bill and when he decided to open his private practice, he asked me to come work with him.”

Johns graduated from Belleville Area College with an associate’s degree in applied science in physical therapy in 1978 and serves as a licensed physical therapy assistant. She is a certified massage therapist and is also certified in the Graston Technique. She also serves as a clinical instructor for physical therapy students and works at the Stanton location at Community Memorial Hospital.

“I came on in August of 1982,” Goodman said. “His business had flourished so much when he started, that he needed more help. When LeAnn was pregnant and about to go on leave, I came in to help!”

Susan also attended Belleville Area College and received her associates in physical therapy. She worked at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo., and Jerseyville Community Hospital before coming to APT. She works to better her physical therapy assistant skills through continuing education course concentrating on orthopedic rehabilitation.

As the first private, outpatient physical therapy facility in the area, business boomed quickly for Alton Physical Therapy. With changes in insurance and patient care techniques, the team has done their best to adapt and modify their methods to best serve their patients.

Since arriving at APT, the women developed close friendships between one another, their clients they served and their two bosses.

“We have so much pride in what we do,” Timmermeier said. “We have always referred to it as our ‘baby’ because we were little and had three employees. Now, we have 47 employees and four different locations.”

Alton Physical Therapy expanded to accommodate the communities of Staunton, Jerseyville and Litchfield. Johns worked between offices until settling at the Staunton facility around seven and a half years ago.

“To see the success and to know that we played a little part in it all is very rewarding,” Timmermeier said.

“It’s so exciting. We were all a year apart in age and you have these kids in the mid-twenties running a business and learning as you go along,” Goodman said. “Bill taught us all to be so successful. Steve picked up where he left off and has helped us all grow.”

“The most rewarding part has been seeing the improvements in patients and watching them heal,” Johns said.

The experiences that each woman has had in their 35 years with Alton Physical Therapy shine brightly in their memories. Besides providing excellent patient care and watching a business grow from the bottom up, the friendships they made along the way have been truly priceless.

“It’s been a wonderful place to work with such amazing people,” Johns said. “I have always found it enjoyable to come to work and to be able to work with my friends. It’s one big, happy family.”

Alton Physical Therapy’s locations:

Alton Physical Therapy

1719 Clawson

Alton, IL 62002

618-462-1133

Jersey Community Hospital

412 Maple Summit

Jerseyville, IL 62052

618-498-8480

Community Memorial Hospital

400 North Caldwell

Staunton, IL 62088

618-635-4273

HSHS St. Francis Hospital

725 Saint Francis Way

Litchfield, IL 62056

217-324-8780

