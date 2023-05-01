ALTON – Alton Physical Therapy, a leading rehabilitation center, is delighted to announce its new location at 3550 College Ave, Alton, marking a significant milestone in the provision of exceptional care for individuals seeking physical therapy services.

Alton PT aims to revolutionize the rehabilitation experience by combining cutting-edge techniques, a patient-centered approach, and a team of highly skilled professionals. At Alton PT, our mission is to empower individuals to regain their mobility, recover from injuries, and enhance their overall well-being.

"We understand that every patient is unique, and therefore, we provide personalized treatment plans tailored to meet specific needs and goals. Our team of experienced professionals and support staff work collaboratively to ensure that each patient receives the highest standard of care. Key features that set Alton PT apart from other rehabilitation centers include: Comprehensive Evaluation: Our dedicated team conducts thorough assessments to identify the root cause of each patient’s condition, enabling us to create targeted treatment plans that address the underlying issues. State-of-the-Art Facilities: Alton PT is equipped with modern facilities and advanced equipment, allowing us to offer a wide range of treatment options and modalities to optimize recovery and improve outcomes.

"Holistic Approach: We believe in treating the whole person, not just the injury. Our therapists consider the physical, emotional, and social aspects of each patient’s well-being to ensure a holistic and effective rehabilitation process. Patient-Centered Care: At Alton PT, patients are at the heart of everything we do. We listen attentively, provide clear communication, and actively involve patients in their treatment plans, empowering them to take charge of their recovery journey."

Experienced and Compassionate Team: Our team of licensed physical therapists and healthcare professionals possesses a wealth of experience and expertise. They are dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest research and techniques to deliver the most effective care possible. Coming Soon To Our New Facility: Aquatic Therapy, outdoor turf for athletes, and two harness systems for assisted walking and transfers. Alton PT offers a comprehensive range of services, including orthopedics, sports rehab, geriatrics, manual therapy, dry needling, Graston Technique, vestibular, vertigo, concussions, and work conditioning.

Whether recovering from surgery, managing chronic pain, or seeking injury prevention strategies, Alton PT is committed to helping individuals of all ages and activity levels achieve optimal physical health. Visit Us At Our New Facility! This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to meet our team, discuss their specific needs, and learn how physical therapy can benefit them. With the opening of the new location at 3550 College Ave, our previous location at 1719 Clawson St will no longer be operational. Patients will now be treated at the new location moving forward. For more information about Alton Physical Therapy and to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at www.altonpt.com. Follow us on social media for updates, health tips, and inspiring stories of recovery.

About Alton Physical Therapy: Alton Physical Therapy is a premier rehabilitation center committed to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment plans to individuals seeking physical therapy services. With a focus on holistic care and patient-centered approaches, AltonPT strives to empower patients to regain their mobility, recover from injuries, and enhance their overall well-being.

The experienced team of licensed physical therapists and healthcare professionals at Alton PT utilizes cutting-edge techniques and state-of-the-art facilities to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit www.altonpt.com or call (618) 462-1133.

