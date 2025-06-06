ALTON — Dr. Jenna M. Kyriazes has joined Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited in Alton as a new pediatrician, bringing with her a strong commitment to medicine and community involvement.

Dr. Kathie R. Wuellner, MD, FAAP, praised Dr. Kyriazes for her active engagement in the local area and her work in the practice.

Dr. Wuellner said, “Dr. Jenna is a wonderful addition to our group of providers here at Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited; in addition, she has already become active in the Alton community, which speaks to her commitment to being part of the Alton area."

Dr. Kyriazes, who has been with the practice for just over three months, moved to Alton last summer with her husband, Jonathan Lin. She has since become involved with a local church and other community groups.

Reflecting on her career choice, she said, “I started wanting to do this at a really young age. There are home videos of me at age 3 saying I was going to be a pediatrician.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I have terrible allergies, so I grew up at the doctor’s office with a lot of sinus infections, but I loved going, and my doctors loved teaching. As I got older, I loved science, medicine, and helping people. In general, kids are cute and fun and love to learn.”

Dr. Kyriazes completed her pediatric residency at the University of Chicago Medical Center from June 2021 to June 2024, where she trained at multiple sites, including Comer Children’s Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, and Erie Family Health Centers.

During her residency, she participated in the Lucent Scholar program, focusing on outpatient care and addressing socioeconomic factors affecting patients. Her academic work included developing a curriculum and health care summary for children with medical complexity.

Her community engagement extends beyond Alton. From October 2023 to June 2024, Dr. Kyriazes served in children’s ministry at the Church of the Beloved in Chicago, assisting with youth classrooms and event setups. She also led the 2023 holiday season effort for Comer’s Adopt-A-Family program, organizing donations and gift wrapping to support families in need.

Dr. Kyriazes holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine, a Master of Arts in Medical Sciences from Loyola University Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a specialization in Endocrinology from the University of Chicago.

The pediatric practice is located at 2 Memorial Drive in Alton. Dr. Wuellner said that Dr. Kyriazes is currently accepting new patients.

Pediatric Healthcare Unlimited, where Dr. Wuellner and Dr. Kyriazes practice, can be reached at (618) 474-1711 for appointments or inquiries.

More like this: