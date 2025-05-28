Our Daily Show Interview! Alton Park and Rec: Summer Camp, New Supervisor, and More!

ALTON - Alton’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a day camp for eight weeks this summer.

Students entering first through fifth grade are eligible to enroll in the summer camp. There are eight weeks of camp, from June 2 to July 25, 2025, and families can enroll their child by week for $130 per week.

“It’s just to give another, cheaper opportunity for parents to send their kids to a fun summer camp, especially the ones that love outdoors and being at the park,” explained Lyndsey Younger, Parks and Recreation Director. “We have a lot of fun activities planned for them.”

The day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For $15 a week, parents can also take advantage of a before-care option from 7:30–9 a.m., or they can pay $20 for after-care until 5 p.m.

The day camp takes place at Gordon Moore Park and the Muenstermann Building. Daily activities include time on the playground, games, crafts, science experiments, scavenger hunts and more. Kids will also have the chance to enjoy archery, fishing, kayaking and other special activities every week.

There will be a weekly field trip. Campers will go to the St. Louis Zoo, East Alton Ice Arena, Alton Splashpad, Bowl Haven, NGK Cinema, and more throughout the summer. You can pay an additional $10 for a field trip t-shirt; otherwise, the cost is included in the weekly $130 fee.

Younger and Sabrina Kalips, the new Recreation Supervisor, noted that the Alton Parks and Recreation day camp is cheaper than most childcare options. Both are eager to welcome the kids for a summer of fun activities

“It’s a good opportunity to get the kids out of the house a little bit and get them all in the outdoors,” Kalips said.

Campers must bring their own sack lunch, a snack, a water bottle and sunscreen. Younger and Kalips ask that the kids wear closed-toed shoes and weather-appropriate clothing suitable for active outdoor play.

The camp is staffed with local young adults with a 10:1 camper to staff ratio. Younger said they brought back most of their staff members from previous years, plus a few more to make the before- and after-care options available.

She is looking forward to another great summer of the day camp, and she encourages parents to register children online or call the Alton Parks and Recreation Department at 618-463-3580 with any questions.

“For the parents who need childcare, I would look into our day camp program,” Younger added. “We have plenty of room and a lot of fun things planned for them this summer.”

