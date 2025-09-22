ALTON — Alton Parks and Recreation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) today announced a partnership to bring an outdoor Fitness Court® Studio and digital wellness programming to the City of Alton. The Fitness Court® Studio, located at Riverfront Park, will open Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Fitness Court® Studio was developed by Alton Parks and Recreation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, and NFC to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities across the region. The Fitness Court® is the world’s best outdoor gym that lets users leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Created for adults of all abilities aged 14+, the Fitness Court® Studio workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users also may download the free Fitness Court® App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience. The City of Alton is one of 20 Campaign Partners building a network of Fitness Courts across the state, with the help of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

“I am excited to bring this state-of-the-art outdoor exercising equipment to our beautiful riverfront free of cost for our community.”- Lyndsey Younger, Parks and Recreation Director.

“Regular exercise is essential to maintaining personal health and reducing health care costs,” said Katie Cangemi, senior program officer of community investment, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “Blue Cross is committed to promoting better health in our communities, and this Fitness Court makes it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors, and stay healthy.”

“We are excited to have the City of Alton join us in the journey to improve health and wellness as we work to make a powerful and long lasting impact on health outcomes and happiness by building healthy communities across America,’’ said Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign. “The addition of the outdoor Fitness Court, along with digital wellness programming, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the health and wellbeing within the Alton community.”

Residents are invited to attend the launch event on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM to try the Fitness Court® Studio. For more information, contact Alton Parks and Recreation at 618-463-3580. For more information on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois’ support of the National Fitness Campaign, please visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com/illinois.

About Alton Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation Department Director, Lyndsey Younger, brought the National Fitness Campaign to Alton, IL to promote health and wellness throughout the community. With the help of key sponsorships and the Madison County Park Enhancement Program, the City of Alton was able to create a beautiful outdoor fitness facility along the riverfront. This innovative space provides free access to world-class exercise equipment, encouraging residents and visitors to stay active, healthy and connected.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the largest health insurer in Illinois, serving 9 million members and operating in all 102 Illinois counties. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at bcbsil.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About National Fitness Campaign

Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign is a wellness consulting firm that provides programs and services to cities, schools and sponsors. Our mission is to build healthy communities nationwide. The campaign delivers an integrated wellness initiative, centered around the Fitness Court®– the world's best outdoor gym. National Fitness Campaign is preparing to welcome its 750th healthy community in 2025, as it continues to grow the country’s largest public-private partnership in support of wellness with the goal of building a Fitness Court® within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. Learn more about National Fitness Campaign at nationalfitnesscampaign.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

