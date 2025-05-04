ALTON – Alton Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the 2025 Summer Day Camp, an 8-week adventure of learning, laughter, and fun for children entering 1st grade through 5th grade. The camp runs from June 2 through July 25, 2025, at the Muenstermann Pavilion, located within Gordon Moore Park, at 4550 College Ave, Alton, IL, 62002.

This structured, safe, and engaging camp program will operate Monday through Friday with flexible scheduling options between the regular camp hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. They will also offer before and after care for those who will need to drop kids off earlier and pick up later than regular camp hours. Before care will be from 7:30 a.m .– 9:00 a.m. After care will be from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The dedicated and qualified staff members bring strong experience, education, and a genuine love for working with kids, ensuring a safe and enriching environment. They will keep a 10:1 camper-to-staff ratio.

Campers should wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes suitable for active play each day. Day Camp has field trips planned out which will vary each week depending on enrollment numbers. While on field trips, campers are required to wear a camp shirt that can be purchased for $10. Camp activities include arts & crafts, games, songs, making friends, learning, and having summer fun.

Counselors provide recreational activities designed for the abilities of each group. Campers must bring a daily sack lunch with an afternoon snack, and a labeled water bottle. Non-microwavable items only. All parents must accommodate any allergies other campers have.

The cost for regular camp hours will be $130 per child per week. Early Care will cost an additional $15 per child per week with after care costing an additional $20 per child per week. Multi-family discounts are available with $10 off each additional sibling per week.

You can register at the Alton Parks and Recreation office located at 3 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton, IL 62002 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

