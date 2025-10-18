ALTON – Alton Parks & Recreation is excited to announce that registration for all 2026 programs is now open. Community members of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of recreational and athletic programs designed to promote fitness, teamwork, and community engagement.

The 2026 program lineup includes basketball, flag football, baseball, youth softball, adult softball, and spring soccer. In addition to the sport programs, Alton Parks and Recreation will host several holiday events including the Annual Gingerbread Contest, Christmas Workshop, and Holiday Story Night. Although some of the holiday events are free to participate in, registration is required.

“I am really excited to get the community more engaged and our programs filled with participants” said Sabrina Kalips, Recreation Supervisor. “We encourage residents to register early, and share our program information with family and friends so we can see these programs thrive.”

Alton Parks and Recreation also encourages people to explore available recreation job opportunities, such as officiating positions. Job listings can be found at City of Alton Job Listings page.

Registration is available online at Alton Parks and Recreation Registration or in person at the Alton Parks & Recreation office, located at 2 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton, IL, 62002. For questions or additional information, please call 618-463-3580 or email skalips@cityofaltonil.gov.

For more information about registration, coaching, or officiating, please call (618) 463-3580 or email skalips@cityofaltonil.gov.

