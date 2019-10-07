ALTON - The Alton Park & Recreation Department recently recognized Senior Golfers of the Year for 2019.

The Senior Golfers of the Year are Jim Blaine, Mark White and Rudy Scroggins.

The Park & Rec Department thanks all the players who participated this year and The Rock Golf Course.

 