ALTON - The Alton Park & Recreation Department recently recognized Senior Golfers of the Year for 2019. Article continues after sponsor message The Senior Golfers of the Year are Jim Blaine, Mark White and Rudy Scroggins. The Park & Rec Department thanks all the players who participated this year and The Rock Golf Course.