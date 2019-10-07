Alton Parks & Recreation Department Recognizes Senior Golfers of the Year
October 7, 2019 10:57 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Alton Park & Recreation Department recently recognized Senior Golfers of the Year for 2019.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Senior Golfers of the Year are Jim Blaine, Mark White and Rudy Scroggins.
The Park & Rec Department thanks all the players who participated this year and The Rock Golf Course.