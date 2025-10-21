Our Daily Show! With CJ: Ft.Tori Ross, Cloverleaf, Riverbend East Rotary, and More!

ALTON - The Alton Owl’s Club will host their annual Fall Festival.

Planned for Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, the Fall Festival promises an evening of food, live music, raffles and plenty of fun. The barbecue porksteak meal will be served at 6 p.m. and City Heat Band will play from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tim Borman, festival organizer, encourages people to come out and see what the Alton Owl’s Club is all about.

“It’s about community. It’s about camaraderie,” Borman said. “It’s our annual fall party. It’s barbecue, live music, dancing, good food, cheap drinks, raffles.”

Entry costs $15 per person or $20 per couple. Attendees can enjoy door prizes, cash raffles, and the Owl’s Club “bag raffle,” where you can place a raffle ticket in a paper bag to denote which item you want to win. There are chances to win cash prizes of $500, $250 or $100.

Borman said they are still taking donations from local businesses who want to contribute to the bag raffle. You can reach out via the Alton Owl’s Club Facebook page for more information.

He added that the club has been planning the Fall Festival for months now, and they always look forward to welcoming members, their loved ones, and the public out to the property at 227 Blair Avenue in Alton.

The Owl’s Club regularly rents out their venue for receptions and parties. Borman pointed out that the Fall Festival is their one fundraiser to support the group’s work.

“The Fall Festival is the only event that we do for ourselves,” he said. “I don’t mean that in a bad way. We have weddings and wedding receptions and anniversaries, birthday parties, those types of things that people like to rent us for. But we don’t gouge people. We don’t charge a lot of money for a little. And then we have our cash bar, and our prices aren’t over the top. So this is where we’re actually doing something for ourselves. This is our fundraiser to help support the operation of our club.”

As an organization, the Alton Owl’s Club regularly fundraises for other groups in the Riverbend region. Borman said they plan to host a craft fair in November, followed by a spring event next year.

The group is considered a “social club,” and their members bring in friends that they already know as new members. If you want to join, Borman suggests befriending a current Owl’s Club member and developing that relationship.

He encourages people to visit the official Alton Owl’s Club Facebook page or the official Facebook event page to learn more about the upcoming Fall Festival or other Alton Owl’s Club events and happenings.

