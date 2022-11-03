More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Halloween-Parade

Alton Halloween Parade 2022

ALTON - Dr. Bruce Vest and company with Alton Orthopedic Sports Medicine did it again in 2022, capturing first place in the Commercial Division of the Alton Halloween Parade.

This year’s float was called “Fiesta Spectacular,” which contained what Dr. Vest described as “every kind of spook imaginable with music and skeletons.”

In an interview at the Alton Halloween Parade, Dr. Vest said this is his 21st year of having a float in the Alton Halloween Parade. Alton Physical Therapy was second in the Commercial Division, Tarrant & Harman was third and The Home Depot was fourth. All the float entries in the Commercial Division were outstanding in 2022.

“I have seven children and I guess we started in the Alton Halloween Parade because we thought it would be a lot of fun to do,” Dr. Vest said. “We started doing it every year. Normally, we do something related to bones and skeletons because I am an orthopedic surgeon.

"We had some special surprises this year with the blasting effects, CO2 effects, and skeletons flying through the air. This is a lot of fun to do each year. We started every year thinking about the next Halloween and our float as soon as this one ends.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

