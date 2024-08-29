ALTON – The Alton High boys soccer team got thrown straight into the fire a season ago.

A rainy late August saw the season-opening Redbird Tournament canceled entirely.

When Alton did start the season, they took on seven Southwestern Conference opponents in its first nine games.

That’s not the case this time around.

Although it was a little muggy Wednesday night at Piasa Motor Fuels Field, a soccer game was still played with other surrounding tournaments canceling games due to the heat.

Alton hosted the Jerseyville Panthers in the first round of the Redbird Tournament and came out the other side with a 6-0 win.

“I was pleased with the way we came out strong,” Alton head coach Greg Nasello said postgame. “First game, you always worry about that.”

It didn’t take long for Alton to get going.

Chad Fournie broke the tie in the sixth minute when the ball landed at his feet during a mad scramble after a corner kick. Alton rang in plenty more chances but didn’t find a second until right before halftime when in the 34th minute Deacon Alm scored from a nice through ball.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first half was full of opportunities, but it was still a 2-0 game at the half.

“One thing I didn’t like in the beginning was that we were trying to go too direct,” Nasello said. “We also have to work on our finishing, I think we’re trying to put a little too much on it.”

The floodgates opened in the second half when Gage Anderson scored in the 42nd minute from Dillan Cowan’s precise pass through the defense to make it 3-0. Cowan found the back of the net himself in the 50th minute to make it four.

The Panthers were still showing signs of life with Dax Goetten putting some shots on frame and Hunter Herkert’s corner kick hitting the crossbar in the 60th minute.

But it was still all Redbirds, mainly all Anderson.

He slotted home two more goals in the 67th and 72nd minute to wrap up his hat trick and put a bow on the 6-0 win.

“It’s a good first game and a good first result,” Nasello said.

“Overall, my gosh, to come away with a 6-0 win to start the year,” he continued. “Clean sheet, two different keepers in, both got to see time and in a good game where they had pressure on them.”

Patrick Henesey and Nolan Snyder shared the shutout.

Alton will continue to host its tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Redbirds will take on the winner between Duchense and Granite City at 9 a.m.

There’s a chance for the Redbirds to meet their in-town rivals Marquette Catholic should the two meet in the final on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Explorers take on St. Mary’s tomorrow night (Aug. 30) at 7 p.m. at Glazebrook Park in their first-round matchup.