ALTON — The Clark Bridge in Alton was temporarily closed Thursday night, Oct. 2, 2025, after police responded to a report of a suicidal individual sitting on the outside of the bridge railing.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2025, Alton Police officers arrived at the scene and engaged the person in conversation. After several minutes, the individual voluntarily climbed back over the railing to safety, according to Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officers then assisted the subject to a mental health facility for mental health assistance,” Ford said. He also commended the officers for their successful efforts in de-escalating the situation and saving a life during the crisis.

The bridge closure lasted less than 30 minutes while officers worked to ensure the person’s safety, Chief Ford said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: