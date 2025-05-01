ALTON — Alton Police Officer Luke Atkinson graduated from the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy on Tuesday, marking a significant step in his law enforcement career.

The Alton Police Department announced his accomplishment and welcomed him as he starts the Field Training Program under the guidance of a Field Training Officer.

Lieutenant Michael O’Neill, who leads the department’s Support Services Division, represented the department at the graduation ceremony.

The Alton Police Department expressed pride in Officer Atkinson’s achievement and looks forward to his service in the community.

Officer Atkinson’s progression through the academy and into field training reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to developing skilled officers to serve Alton residents.