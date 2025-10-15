Alton Neighborhood Honors Mail Carrier for 18 Years of Service
During their block party on Oct. 4, 2025, 15th Street neighbors came together to recognize Jerri Howard.
ALTON - A local neighborhood recently came together to honor their mail carrier.
On Oct. 4, 2025, 15th Street in Alton hosted their annual block party. They invited mail carrier Jerri Howard to express their appreciation for her work delivering their mail for the past 18 years.
“She’s seen our kids grow up,” said Ruby Blair, who helped organize the recognition. “We wanted to let her know we appreciated her. It was just that simple.”
Blair pointed out that Howard has gone above and beyond to serve the community, truly honoring the United States Postal Service creed.
“Ours is one of the more difficult neighborhoods to deliver because we have porches and steps. It’s work, in all kinds of weather,” Blair explained.
During the block party, the community took a group photo, which Blair printed out and delivered to Howard. Blair believes that the experience was meaningful for both the neighbors and Howard.
“I think it was special,” she added. “She is a faithful and kind person.”
