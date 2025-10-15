ALTON - A local neighborhood recently came together to honor their mail carrier.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

On Oct. 4, 2025, 15th Street in Alton hosted their annual block party. They invited mail carrier Jerri Howard to express their appreciation for her work delivering their mail for the past 18 years.

“She’s seen our kids grow up,” said Ruby Blair, who helped organize the recognition. “We wanted to let her know we appreciated her. It was just that simple.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Blair pointed out that Howard has gone above and beyond to serve the community, truly honoring the United States Postal Service creed.

“Ours is one of the more difficult neighborhoods to deliver because we have porches and steps. It’s work, in all kinds of weather,” Blair explained.

During the block party, the community took a group photo, which Blair printed out and delivered to Howard. Blair believes that the experience was meaningful for both the neighbors and Howard.

“I think it was special,” she added. “She is a faithful and kind person.”

More like this:

East Alton Police Charge Michigan Man With Making Terrorist Threats
Sep 13, 2025
East Alton Man Faces 11 Class X Felonies For Making Terrorist Threats Against Local Businesses
Sep 7, 2025
Budzinski Calls on USPS to Improve Service for Americans, Protect Postal Employees
Sep 22, 2025
Effingham County Area Drug Dealers Sentenced On Meth-Related Charges
Aug 26, 2025
Principia College Student Honored As Newman Civic Fellow
Sep 26, 2025

 