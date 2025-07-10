BETHALTO - Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion 17U secured the District 22 Tournament championship with an 11-0 victory over Alton Legion Post 126 Red 15U on Thursday at Bethalto Sports Complex. Earlier in the day they won 8-1.

The Navy team quickly established dominance in the bottom of the first inning. Hayden Schepers was hit by a pitch, driving in a run, followed by Nolan Bowsher drawing a walk that scored another run.

Brady Cheek also drew a walk, adding one more run, and an error contributed two additional runs, putting Navy ahead early.

The lead expanded in the bottom of the second inning as Schepers walked, Bowsher singled to center field, Cheek singled down the left field line, and Aiden Flavio also singled down the left field line. Each of these hits scored one run, increasing the margin significantly.

In the bottom of the third inning, a single by Schepers extended Navy’s lead to 10-0. The team’s pitching and defense remained strong throughout the game.

Tate Powell earned the win for Alton Post 126 Navy Jr. Legion 17U, pitching five innings and allowing just one hit and no runs. Powell struck out four batters and walked none.

Clayton McCormick took the loss for Alton Legion Post 126 Red 15U, pitching two-thirds of an inning and surrendering five runs, three of them earned, on one hit while striking out one and walking four.

Offensively, Flavio and Evan Spurgeon each collected two hits for Navy, while Schepers, Cheek, and Bowsher each drove in two runs.

For Alton Legion Post 126 Red 15U, Augie Landuyt led the offense with one hit in two at-bats.

The junior Legionnaires go on to the Fifth Division tournament, scheduled for Northside Park in Breese, July 17-20, with both teams gaining berths as host teams for the Illinois state tournament, set for July 24-27 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

